GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Monday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.69.

GPX stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $156.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

