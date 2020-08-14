Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target Raised to $1.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUMN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,735 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

