Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 32.63% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $5,801,354.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $26,082.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,796,826. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

