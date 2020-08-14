Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) vs. Navigator (NASDAQ:NVGS) Critical Analysis

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Globus Maritime and Navigator’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $15.62 million 0.06 -$36.35 million N/A N/A Navigator $301.39 million 1.67 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -32.21

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime -312.32% -90.59% -30.40% Navigator -7.17% -1.06% -0.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globus Maritime and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Navigator beats Globus Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

