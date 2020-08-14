GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.44 ($32.29).

Shares of G1A opened at €31.10 ($36.59) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.56 and its 200-day moving average is €25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

