FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$20.60 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$388,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,768.64.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

