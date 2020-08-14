FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fiore Gold Ltd Increased by Desjardins (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) – Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fiore Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$25.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiore Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of $104.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.59.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

