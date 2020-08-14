FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Cp Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold Cp in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold Cp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Equinox Gold Cp stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 791.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after buying an additional 10,759,270 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 35.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,881,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,910 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter worth about $23,178,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 208.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,578,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,302,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 628,274 shares during the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

