Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FULC opened at $7.77 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $30,195.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,495.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $32,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,554 shares of company stock worth $255,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

