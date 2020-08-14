FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

