Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Michael L. Hance Sells 4,009 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FWRD opened at $59.15 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Forward Air by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

