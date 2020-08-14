Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Michael L. Hance Sells 4,009 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FWRD opened at $59.15 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Forward Air by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
