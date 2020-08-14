Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.4% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.34. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

