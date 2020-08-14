FleetCor Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,640 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,282% compared to the average daily volume of 408 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.32.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $230.57 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.