FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of FleetCor Technologies worth $91,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.32.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $230.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.