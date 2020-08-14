FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.31. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

