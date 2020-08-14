Fintab Market Cap Hits $3,592.91 (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Fintab has a total market cap of $3,592.91 and approximately $19.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fintab has traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fintab token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fintab alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $740.54 or 0.06305708 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00017369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00048358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab (FNTB) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico . Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fintab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fintab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.