Financial Review: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) vs. MetroCity Bankshares (NYSE:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MetroCity Bankshares and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Banco Bradesco 0 2 3 0 2.60

MetroCity Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.58%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.94%. Given Banco Bradesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 35.12% 19.18% 2.49% Banco Bradesco 15.81% 15.61% 1.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 3.06 $44.72 million $1.81 8.16 Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.08 $5.72 billion $0.71 5.55

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.