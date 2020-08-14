Financial Review: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of BeyondAirInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Atrion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of BeyondAirInc . shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atrion and BeyondAirInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 22.70% 14.98% 13.53% BeyondAirInc . -203.22% -152.25% -99.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atrion and BeyondAirInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $155.07 million 7.74 $36.76 million N/A N/A BeyondAirInc . $1.39 million 65.50 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.47

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than BeyondAirInc ..

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atrion and BeyondAirInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

BeyondAirInc . has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than Atrion.

Summary

Atrion beats BeyondAirInc . on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

