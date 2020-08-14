Financial Analysis: PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and Personalis (OTCMKTS:PSNL)

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PotNetwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of PotNetwork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PotNetwork and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Personalis has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PotNetwork and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Personalis $65.21 million 9.30 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -13.68

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis.

Volatility and Risk

PotNetwork has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Personalis has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A Personalis -43.16% -30.18% -20.43%

Summary

Personalis beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotNetwork Company Profile

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co., engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as SND Auto Group Inc. and changed its name to PotNetwork Holdings, Inc in March 2017. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers. The company also provides accuracy and content enhanced platform (ACE) that enhances nucleic acid preparation processes and combines it with patented assay and sequencing methods. ACE Platform offers multiple products and services, such as ACE extended cancer panel for DNA and RNA, and ACE cancer research Exome and Transcriptome. In addition, it develops NeXT Dx test, which helps oncologists to identify potential therapies and clinical trial options for cancer patients, as well as offers whole genome sequencing, which provides DNA sequencing and data analysis services; and ACE CancerPlus Test. The company also provides a liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. It serves approximately 50 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

