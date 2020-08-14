Financial Analysis: Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) and Viper Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:VNOM)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -66.96% -20.92% -11.78% Viper Energy Partners -55.71% 1.12% 0.86%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bellatrix Exploration and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 3 13 0 2.81

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 46.90%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.07 -$112.90 million ($22.69) -0.01 Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 6.01 $46.28 million $0.13 86.92

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Bellatrix Exploration on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

