Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Shares Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $11.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 42,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 208,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $98,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $228.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

