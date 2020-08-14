FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Brie Carere Sells 1,307 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $201.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $206.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average of $138.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Retirement Network raised its stake in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

