FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director David P. Steiner Sells 1,951 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE FDX opened at $201.96 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $206.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

