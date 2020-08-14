FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) Insider Peter Whiting Sells 625 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) insider Peter Whiting sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03), for a total transaction of £6,231.25 ($8,146.49).

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 994 ($13.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 948.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 867.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.03 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,112 ($14.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

