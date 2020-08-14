Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright Sells 4,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $591,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $327,120.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Kelly Wright sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $268,380.00.

NYSE FSLY opened at $79.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -144.98 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

