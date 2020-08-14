Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTCH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

FTCH opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Farfetch by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,104,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $5,328,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $28,166,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

