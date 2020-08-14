Extended Stay America (STAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Extended Stay America has raised its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

