Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $12.69 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 137.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,988,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,528 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 49.4% in the first quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 73,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 96.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

