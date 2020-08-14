Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCUR opened at $2.30 on Friday. Exicure has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

In related news, major shareholder Aurasense Llc sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $28,851.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,257,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,859,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XCUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exicure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

