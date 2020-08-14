Evil Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $46,935.27 and $5.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

