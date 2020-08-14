Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) PT Set at C$0.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE:ESN opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. Essential Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

