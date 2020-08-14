Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

KRG stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $983.69 million, a PE ratio of -97.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

