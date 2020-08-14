Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.86. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
