EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $80.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $5,303,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $3,328,000. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% during the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 306,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 45.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 181.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

