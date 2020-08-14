Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.98.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE ERF opened at C$4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $863.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.77%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.