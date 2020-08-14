Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $5.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerplus from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

ERF stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.89.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 981,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 398,204 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

