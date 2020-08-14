Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

