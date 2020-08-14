electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECOR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price (up from $1.50) on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.02. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 134.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

