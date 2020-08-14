Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Edison International worth $82,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Shares of EIX opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.