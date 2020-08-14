Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EIX. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Shares of EIX opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Edison International by 41.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Edison International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Edison International by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

