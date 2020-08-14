Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), 2,003,360 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,040,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

