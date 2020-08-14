DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.44 ($32.29).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A stock opened at €31.10 ($36.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.56 and a 200-day moving average of €25.56. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.