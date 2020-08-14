Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Monday.

DND stock opened at C$20.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$22.50.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the process of due diligence searches, document creation, and electronic records filing for commercial and real estate transactions.

