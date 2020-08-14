Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.96. Draftkings has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Draftkings will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Draftkings news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $1,199,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

