Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $199.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.41 and a beta of 0.93. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,035 shares in the company, valued at $58,539,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,820 shares of company stock worth $35,818,325. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 26,066.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.