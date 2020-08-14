Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff Sells 5,000 Shares

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of Docusign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94.

On Friday, June 5th, Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,798.37.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $199.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $229.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

