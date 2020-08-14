Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 5,800 Shares

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $229.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -170.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $63,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 377,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

