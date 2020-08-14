Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$60.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Docebo from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark upped their price target on Docebo from C$26.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$50.00 on Monday. Docebo has a one year low of C$10.30 and a one year high of C$58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.20.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

