Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIV. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

TSE:DIV opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of $234.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is -11,177.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

