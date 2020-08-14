DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

DHT has decreased its dividend payment by 71.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DHT has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect DHT to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 165.5%.

NYSE DHT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $858.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DHT will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

